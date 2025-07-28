New Homewood Suites by Hilton begins construction in Celebration

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Wealth Hospitality Group, in partnership with SunHoldings, Inc., is scheduled to break ground on a new Homewood Suites by Hilton in Celebration Monday morning.

The new hotel at 1190 Celebration Blvd. will feature modern amenities tailored for families and travelers exploring Central Florida’s top attractions. The project is expected to generate new jobs during both construction and operation, boosting the local economy.

Partners say that each suite offers fully equipped kitchenettes, convenient in-suite laundry, and spacious living areas, making it perfect for extended stays, family vacations and business trips.

“We’re proud to bring a property to Celebration that meets the evolving needs of today’s traveler, combining the comfort of home with the ease of hotel living,” said Chico Patel, CEO at Wealth Hospitality Group.

Patel states that the new Homewood Suites by Hilton in Celebration is expected to improve the local hospitality scene, stimulate the economy and cater to the demands of contemporary travelers.

