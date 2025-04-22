A new school for aspiring nurses is coming to Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Thursday, April 24, NUC University Florida Technical College will officially open the doors of its new school of nursing at its Kissimmee campus.

As Florida anticipates a shortage of almost 60,000 nurses by 2035, NUC University Florida Technical College has responded proactively.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, the state is on track to experience one of the most significant nursing shortages in the U.S., particularly in underserved and bilingual communities.

NUC University FTC – Kissimmee Campus can be seen at a better advantage on the map below.

As the premier provider of nursing professionals in Puerto Rico, NUC University extends its decades of expertise to the state of Florida in order to address the increasing healthcare disparities, especially within communities that possess significant Latino demographics, such as Osceola County.

NUC University Florida Technical College Grand Opening of New School of Nursing in Kissimmee (NUC University Florida Technical College/NUC University Florida Technical College)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group