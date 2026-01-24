Orlando Health Saint Cloud expands with new two-story wing

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Orlando Health Saint Cloud is excited to grow with a new two-story addition, bringing even better healthcare services to Osceola County. This 20,000-square-foot expansion will feature new cardiology services and an intensive care unit, all aimed at serving the community better.

The expansion on 17th Street aims to improve the hospital’s capabilities and provide advanced medical services. Orlando Health confirms that it will include a new 10-bed intensive care unit and support patients undergoing specialized cardiology treatments.

Additionally, the new facilities will feature two advanced cardiac laboratory procedure rooms, improving the hospital’s capacity to carry out specialized heart care procedures.

Further details about the opening timeline are anticipated as construction progresses.

