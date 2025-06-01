Osceola man charged in connection to series of retail thefts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Osceola County accused of repeatedly stealing from a Lowe’s in Kissimmee multiple times is now in jail.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Edwin Ibanez stole from the store six times between March 27 and April 28.

The store’s surveillance footage revealed his vehicle and license plate, which assisted detectives in identifying him.

Ibanez was arrested during a traffic stop where officers determined that Ibanez was driving with a suspended license and had an active warrant for violation of probation.

Deputies also discovered he had an outstanding warrant from Pinellas County.

Ibanez confessed to all six reported thefts and admitted selling the stolen merchandise for profit.

He has been transported to the Osceola County Jail, where he faces the following charges: two counts of grand theft, four counts of petit theft, six counts of dealing in stolen property and driving while his license is suspended.

