Osceola man dies in scooter crash after losing control, troopers say

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A 44-year-old man from Davenport was killed in a motorized scooter crash on Sunday at 9:36 A.M. on W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County.

The crash happened when the rider tried to change lanes and lost control of his scooter, leading to a fatal accident. He wasn’t wearing a helmet during the crash and was pronounced dead at Osceola Regional Hospital.

Troopers of the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

The crash involved a Zhilong Angel moped heading east on W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, east of Four Winds Blvd.

The authorities are still examining further details about the crash. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the crash and any contributing factors.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group