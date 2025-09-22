Regulation on alcohol sales after midnight begins next week in downtown Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Starting October 1, businesses within the Downtown Community Redevelopment Area of Kissimmee are required to acquire an After Midnight Alcohol Sales Permit to serve alcohol from midnight to 2 a.m.

Kissimmee alcohol sales Kissimmee leaders have voted to create special permits for businesses that want to sell alcohol after midnight. (WFTV staff)

On July 15, the Kissimmee City Commission approved Ordinance #25-09, introducing a new permit requirement. This ordinance applies to restaurants, microbreweries, tasting rooms, and specialty retail stores within the designated area.

Businesses without the After Midnight Alcohol Sales Permit must close by midnight. The Kissimmee Police Department will oversee the application and enforcement of this regulation. The ordinance aims to regulate late-night alcohol sales in the Downtown Community Redevelopment Area, ensuring businesses follow the guidelines.

This new regulation is expected to impact several local businesses, requiring them to adjust their operations to comply with the permit requirements.

For more information, businesses can visit the city’s website.

