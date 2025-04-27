Toho Riverboat Captain receives a ten-year sentence for assaulting a teenage employee

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The Toho Riverboat Adventures owner and captain, Richard Lawrence, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges of sexual assault involving a minor.

Richard Lawrence Toho Riverboat Captain is sentenced to ten years in state prison for Sexual Assault of teen employee. (St. Cloud Police Department/St. Cloud Police Department)

Lawrence and his fiancée, Frances Fernandez, 30, were arrested in November 2024 after an investigation revealed they had sexual encounters with a 17-year-old girl who lived in their home.

The arrest affidavit states that Lawrence had legal custody of the teen. Fernandez told police she was aware Lawrence was involved with the minor and described an instance where all three engaged in sexual activity together after a shopping trip.

Before accepting the plea deal, Lawrence had faced the possibility of two consecutive 15-year sentences.

Lawrence’s fiancée, Frances Fernandez, was given probation with conditions of truthful testimony, no contact with the victim and contact with Lawrence only to sell their home.

The affidavit also stated Lawrence denied everything to the police and told them he would sleep all night.

Lawrence owns Toho Riverboat Adventures and is listed as Captain “Stitch” of the 75-foot commercial paddle wheel replica Riverboat that sails across Lake Tohopekaliga in St. Cloud.

According to the Riverboat’s website, its next sail is Friday afternoon, and with Lawrence, the captain arrested, it is unsure if the vessel will proceed with its regular schedule.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group