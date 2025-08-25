Upper respiratory illness halts dogs at Osceola County Animal Shelter

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The Osceola County Animal Shelter has temporarily stopped accepting dogs due to an upper respiratory illness circulating among the animals.

Although new dog intakes have stopped, the shelter still allows adoptions, reassuring the public that the illness can be cured with medication.

The shelter has decided to pause dog intakes to control the spread of the illness and protect the health and safety of the animals in their care. While there is no official timeline for when they will start accepting new dogs again, officials are actively monitoring the situation.

The Osceola County Animal Shelter is dedicated to helping the adorable dogs find loving forever homes. It is also carefully taking steps to ensure everyone’s health and safety as it manages the illness.

