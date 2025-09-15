VCentials’ food market in Osceola helps students struggling with food insecurity

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Valencia College is launching a new resource today to support students dealing with food insecurity at its Osceola Campus as part of Hunger Action Month celebrations.

They also unveiled the Florida Blue Foundation’s 2025 Food Security Grants, totaling $3 million.

Valencia College’s VCentials market offers students free healthy food and hygiene items in a supportive setting. The Florida Blue Foundation grants will be shared among eight nonprofits statewide, including two in Central Florida.

The VCentials market supports students facing rising food costs, medical and childcare expenses, and college transition without free lunch programs. Valencia College and Florida Blue partner to create a store-like environment where students can access necessary items.

These initiatives reflect a shared dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of local students, showing how communities are coming together to support one another.

