Osceola father indicted for son’s death after 2022 drowning

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Office of Andrew A. Bain, State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit, said a grand jury has indicted the father of a young boy for first degree murder.

Larry Rhodes, 25, was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hotel in Kissimmee for reports of a drowning on July 5, 2022.

When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive young boy who later died at a nearby hospital.

Through the Investigation, detectives determined the child died from injuries sustained from child abuse.

Detectives also found other children in the hotel room who had been physically abused and neglected, according to investigators.

Rhodes is facing charges for first degree murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and four counts of child abuse for the murder of his son and the felony abuse of his other children.

