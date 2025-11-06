Osceola Magic open season Friday vs Texas

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Osceola Magic open their 2025-26 season Friday night on their home court against the Texas Legends.

Orlando’s G League affiliate won the Eastern Conference last season and they fell one win short of their second G League title.

Dylan Murphy is back for his third season as head coach after their magical run in the playoffs. With training camp underway, the roster is basically brand new with just a few returning players.

Former Florida Gator Colin Castleton is one of three two-way players on the roster along with Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson.

The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s G League draft also joins the team. Ace Baldwin Jr. is a rookie guard from Penn State and hopes to add a winning mentality and defensive impact right away.

