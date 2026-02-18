Over 50 displaced after truck crashes into Orange City extended-stay motel

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A pickup truck crashed into an extended-stay hotel in Orange City on Tuesday afternoon, damaging dozens of units and displacing dozens of guests.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Arabella Inn, also known as 1876 Heritage Inn, located along Volusia Avenue.

A pickup truck crashed into the 1876 Heritage Inn hotel Tuesday afternoon in Orange City.

The American Red Cross North and Central Florida Region responded to the scene and said that 36 units were affected by the crash. Disaster Action Team volunteers have since been working to provide emergency assistance to the residents who can no longer stay in the building.

Vehicle collides with hotel in Orange City The American Red Cross said the crash displaced more that 50 residents staying at the hotel. (WFTV staff)

Among those displaced were 11 juveniles. In total, more than 50 individuals were forced to leave their homes following the crash.

Red Cross officials opened an emergency shelter at the First Presbyterian Church of New Smyrna Beach to provide relief. The shelter, located at 509 Magnolia Street, will offer free services to anyone affected by the incident.

Vehicle collides with hotel in Orange City The American Red Cross said the crash displaced more that 50 residents staying at the hotel. (WFTV staff)

In addition to a safe place to stay, the church location will help provide cots, blankets, meals, and personal care items to displaced residents.

The hotel’s owner told Channel 9 that one of the renters was sitting in his parked truck in the parking lot when it accelerated into the building.

WFTV has reached out to Orange City public information officials about the incident and will provide an update to this story once additional details become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group