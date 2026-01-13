Overnight house fire in Marion County sparks investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews in Marion County jumped into action after a fire broke out overnight at a home.

Marion County Fire Rescue said a home on Northeast 150th Lane caught fire around 8:31 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:44 p.m., initiating suppression operations while Battalion Chief One established command.

Fire crews conducted thorough searches of the residence, confirming no individuals were trapped inside.

Fortunately, no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported during this incident.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

