Oviedo considers open container ordinance for Oviedo on the Park.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Oviedo is considering an open container ordinance, which, if approved, would allow people to walk around Oviedo on the Park with alcoholic beverages.

The open container ordinance allows people to carry and consume alcohol in designated public areas rather than being restricted to bars or restaurants. The proposal would apply only to Oviedo on the Park.

If passed, the ordinance would allow people to purchase alcoholic drinks from approved businesses within Oviedo on the Park and enjoy them while strolling through the area.

The city said there would be regulations, such as designated boundaries, specific hours, an approved container, and rules about outside alcohol.

The bill would also approve a name known as the Oviedo Arts and Entertainment District.

Open container privileges have become a trend in cities like Mount Dora and Eustis. Businesses inside Oviedo feel the new law would attract even more people to festivals and gatherings at Oviedo on the Park.

“I think it was an amazing Idea. Only because the residents who live in the area can come by, buy their drinks, walk to different restaurants, and go to the events that they are having.” said Anil Rattan, Manager at Legacy Liquors Oviedo.

Oviedo Assistant City Manager Patrick Kelly said the city has researched the program in several other cities and has seen an increase in foot traffic and economic benefits for local businesses.

“We feel like it gives a bump to the local economy. We have tens of thousands of people who come to festivals in Oviedo every year. Oviedo On the Park has become a gathering place, an attraction if you will, in our city, and we would like to help our local businesses out.” said Kelly.

In January, Kelly presented the bill to the Seminole County Legislative Delegates, which received unanimous support after getting consensus from the council.

The bill has to be signed by the governor, presented, and approved by the city council before going into effect.

Kelly said residents will have a chance to voice their opinions about the potential changes during a city council meeting.

If the city moves forward, a formal ordinance will be drawn up, and the city council will vote to approve or reject the ordinance.

