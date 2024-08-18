Oviedo Fire Department receives donation of door, window alarms to help prevent child drownings

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Fire Department is taking steps to help save children from drowning.

Statistics show that Florida leads the country in drowning rates among children under the age of nine years old.

Experts say kids are naturally curious about water and can easily drown in backyard swimming pools, lakes, and ponds when left unattended.

Thanks to a donation from the non-profit water safety organization, the Wesley Seth Foundation, the Oviedo Fire Department hopes to make child drowning deaths more preventable.

They’ve received a batch of window and door alarms that are now available for Oviedo residents to install in their homes.

That alarm immediately activates if a door or window where it’s installed opens, making sure kids don’t go unnoticed if they manage to get outside while left unattended.

A similar type of alarm recently helped Volusia County deputies save a young boy with autism who wandered into a pond near his home.

Anyone interested in getting one of the alarms just has to fill out the interest form here.

The fire department will then say when the alarm is ready for pickup as long as the supplies last.

