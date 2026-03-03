Oviedo Police Department officer awarded for saving 15-month-old from drowning

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo City Council recognized Officer Matthew Brongel on Monday for his efforts to save a 15-month-old child from drowning. Brongel received the Life Saving Award during a meeting on March 2.

The city said Brongel was honored for his prompt response and medical intervention during a critical incident in late 2025. His actions resulted in the child exhibiting signs of life prior to the arrival of fire and rescue personnel.

The recognition follows an incident on Dec. 28, 2025, when Brongel was the first law enforcement officer to arrive at the scene of a reported drowning. Upon entering the home, he found the 15-month-old child in critical condition while family members were visibly distressed.

The city said Brongel performed immediate lifesaving measures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, airway clearing and stimulation. As a direct result of these actions, the child began showing signs of life before the Fire Department arrived to take over medical care. Official reports noted that Brongel remained calm and professional throughout the chaotic and emotional environment.

A few days after the incident, the hospital reported the child was expected to make a full recovery. The officer’s decisive actions were credited with directly contributing to saving the child’s life.

During the council meeting, Deputy Chief Brian Foley explained the background of the emergency call and the specific criteria required to receive a Life Saving Award. Police Chief Dale Coleman then presented the award to Brongel for his service and dedication to the citizens of Oviedo.

Chief Coleman praised the officer’s commitment to public safety during the presentation. “His actions reflect the highest standards of service and dedication to public safety and are worthy of commendation,” Coleman said.

