Palm Bay Council votes to request Governor to suspend Councilman Langevin over anti-Indian remarks

, Fla. — Palm Bay City Council voted 4-1 on Thursday to request the Governor to suspend Councilman Chandler Langevin over his comments against the Indian community.

Langevin was the one member who voted against sending a letter to the Governor.

Langevin posted on X, calling to “deport all Indians immediately” and that Indians “financially exploit” Americans.

Mayor Rob Medina told Langevin, “I hope the Governor deports you out of these chambers.”

The crowd inside and outside the meeting erupted in cheers after the Mayor’s words and the final vote.

Langevin didn’t comment in the meeting. He yielded his time for reports at the end of the meeting during the council member’s normal time.

The vote happened after nearly four hours of people voicing their opinion on whether to ask the Governor to suspend Langevin.

The majority of people spoke out against Langevin, saying the city must put a stop to his conduct. Many speakers described Langevin’s comments as “racist”, “hateful”, and even “white supremacist”.

A handful of people spoke in support of Langevin, saying he was only practicing his First Amendment rights and calling the effort to suspend him a ‘witch hunt’.

Langevin appeared to walk back some of his comments on social media before the meeting. He said his comments were directed towards illegal immigrants, not Americans.

In an interview with Channel 9 on Tuesday, Langevin said he was unapologetic for his comments and said he didn’t find his remarks “racist” or “hateful.”

It will ultimately be up to the governor whether to suspend Langevin.

Eyewitness News asked the Governor’s office if he’s made a decision and what he thinks about Langevin’s remarks. We have not heard back.

