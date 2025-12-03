Palm Bay councilman takes his own city to court over free speech fight

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Central Florida councilman will have a hearing on Wednesday after suing his own city council.

A federal court hearing is scheduled where Councilman Chandler Langevin is seeking an injunction against Palm Bay City Council to block the enforcement of a censure against him.

Langevin argues that the censure imposed by the Palm Bay City Council violates his First Amendment rights.

The dispute arose after Langevin made a series of controversial comments in social media posts, which led to the council’s decision to censure him.

The councilman’s request for an injunction highlights his belief that the censure infringes upon his freedom of speech.

The outcome of the hearing could have implications for how public officials’ social media activity is regulated and censured.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group