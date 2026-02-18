Palm Bay Fire Rescue boosts staffing amid elevated wildfire risk

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay Fire Rescue is ramping up resources after a sharp increase in brush fires across the city.

The department responded to 13 brush fires in January 2025. That number jumped to 39 in January 2026 — a threefold increase that has firefighters operating at a heightened state of readiness.

To stay ahead of the threat, Palm Bay Fire Rescue is strategically positioning equipment across the city and staffing additional brush trucks on high-risk days to ensure a faster response.

“We’re going to leave our engine and our truck companies up with full staffing and then we’re just going to put staffing on our brush vehicles, so we have a quicker response,” said Assistant Fire Chief John Ringleb.

The urgency became clear earlier this month when a fast-moving wildfire threatened homes near Day Avenue.

Novlett Dunbar was attending a funeral when flames approached her Palm Bay home.

“If it wasn’t for the grace of God most of us would not have a house to sleep in,” Dunbar said.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue, along with neighboring departments, ultimately saved an estimated $17.4 million in property in the area.

Still, officials warn the wildfire threat remains elevated. Ringleb also said, “Some residents have compared current conditions to the devastating Mother’s Day fires of 2008.” But he says the city is not facing drought conditions at that level — the 2008 fire was also intentionally set. There are different concerns this year, a recent cold snap has brought more dead of dying vegetation.

Fire officials continue to urge residents to remain cautious, clear dry brush from around their homes, and report any signs of fire immediately.

