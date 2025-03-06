Palm Bay fire victim told roommate to get out days before death

PALM BAY, Fla. — The woman who died after her house caught fire in Palm Bay Monday night had ordered her roommate – who was also her brother – to find a new place to live days before her death.

Court records show Louetta Mitchell, 67, had a falling out with her 65-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 26, she filed a complaint to formally kick off the eviction process, claiming her brother refused to leave their Balue Lane home, five days before the fire.

Palm Bay Police said the brother remained in the hospital in critical condition Thursday. While they said the fire investigation had turned into a homicide investigation, they refused to name a suspect.

A Brevard County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped by the house Thursday, holding a copy of the eviction paperwork and asking for the brother by name. They said they weren’t aware he was hospitalized.

Neighbors said two younger family members were visiting the siblings Monday night, who they later saw talking to detectives.

They said Mitchell and her brother appeared to get along, had lived there as long as anyone could remember and generally kept to themselves. The brother was known to sit in a chair in his garage and smoke. They said they rarely saw the woman.

