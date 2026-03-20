Palm Bay Police renew search for missing firefighter

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department conducted an extensive two-day search this week for Brandy Hall, a Malabar firefighter who disappeared nearly 20 years ago.

Investigators identified a new area of interest based on information recently obtained by detectives.

The search took place on March 18 and 19, 2026, following a thorough re-examination of the cold case. Hall has been missing since August 2006 and authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Hall disappeared in August 2006. While her pickup truck was discovered only days after she went missing, she was never located.

The case had remained cold for nearly two decades before the recent developments.

The Palm Bay Police Department said the recent search was the result of a fresh look at the evidence. “Our detectives assigned to this investigation have thoroughly re-examined all details of this case and have recently spoken with several individuals,” the department said in a statement.

“From this, they received a new piece of information that identified an area of interest.”

Although the search on March 18 and 19 did not result in finding Hall, the department characterized the effort as part of an active process. “We have not yet located Brandy, but our search remains active,” the department said.

Investigators noted that they are now processing a surge of information from the public.

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