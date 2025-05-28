Palm Bay’s Liberty Park to temporarily close for major renovation project

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Parks & Facilities Department of Palm Bay announces that the ballfields at Liberty Park will be temporarily closed starting Friday, May 30.

The closure is for significant renovations and facility upgrades made possible through the City’s Community Development Block Grant funding.

The upgrades at the Liberty Park Ballfields will include:

• Installation of all-new fencing and backstops

• New infield clay and clay warning tracks in the outfields

• New sunshade covers over the bleachers for spectator comfort

• Complete renovation of the ballfield complex restrooms, including new tile flooring and walls, updated amenities, new stall partitions, and replacement of exterior doors and locks

The city says these improvements are designed to elevate Liberty Park’s athletic facilities’ safety, usability, and appeal.

After finishing the renovations, they will commence further park enhancements, which will include:

• Renovation of the playground restrooms to match the updated ballfield facilities

• Installation of new LED lighting at the basketball courts

• Repairs to various park sidewalks to improve accessibility and safety

Residents who would like to ask questions or get more information, please contact the Palm Bay Parks & Facilities Department at (321) 726-2777.

