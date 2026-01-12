Palm Coast man accused of lewd behavior in front of teenage girl, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said a man was arrested after he sexually exposed himself in front of a teenage girl.

Stephen Caputo, a 22-year-old man from Palm Coast, was arrested Friday after accusations of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a teenage girl late last month.

Deputies said they responded to a reported lewd exhibition incident on Rickenbacker Drive in Palm Coast after the victim, walking along the road, encountered Caputo in a black Kia hatchback.

During two separate encounters, Caputo allegedly exposed his genitals and made a sexually explicit comment about his actions.

The victim reported that during the first encounter, Caputo exposed himself as he drove alongside her. After leaving, he returned to slow down beside her again, during which he made a sexually suggestive comment, asking if she liked it.

Immediately following the report, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies began an investigation.

Caputo was interviewed at his job when he reportedly admitted to the incidents.

Deputies said Caputo claimed he had no prior knowledge of the victim’s age, stating it was a one-time event that he had never done before.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Caputo’s arrest on Jan. 9, citing lewd or lascivious exhibition in front of a minor, which is a serious offense.

Caputo was located at his home in Palm Coast and taken into custody without incident.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly commented on the incident, stating, “What an incredibly perverted thing for somebody to do.” He praised the victim for reporting the incident and the quick response of law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

