Part of Clearwater Trail to be renamed after wrestling legend Hulk Hogan

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis dedicated a portion of the Clearwater Trail to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan on Friday.

A two-mile stretch of the road will be renamed in Hogan’s honor, marking a tribute to his legacy in Florida.

“Hulkamania is gonna live forever,” DeSantis said during the dedication event.

The dedication ceremony took place at Hogan’s Hangout, a beachside bar and restaurant in Clearwater that is owned by Hogan’s family.

DeSantis has also previously declared Aug. 1 as Hulk Hogan Day in Florida.

Today, I was joined by family and friends of Hulk Hogan to celebrate his extraordinary life and legacy.



It was an honor to be in Pinellas County this morning to dedicate a two-mile portion of the Clearwater Trail as the “Hulk Hogan Trail.” In true Hulk fashion, red and yellow… pic.twitter.com/Kka0nBKej1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 3, 2025

