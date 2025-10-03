Local

Part of Clearwater Trail to be renamed after wrestling legend Hulk Hogan

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis dedicated a portion of the Clearwater Trail to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan on Friday.

A two-mile stretch of the road will be renamed in Hogan’s honor, marking a tribute to his legacy in Florida.

“Hulkamania is gonna live forever,” DeSantis said during the dedication event.

The dedication ceremony took place at Hogan’s Hangout, a beachside bar and restaurant in Clearwater that is owned by Hogan’s family.

DeSantis has also previously declared Aug. 1 as Hulk Hogan Day in Florida.

