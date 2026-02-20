Parts of I-4 Westbound closed due to a depression

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple lanes in I-4 westbound between mile markers 55 and 58 in Polk County are closed due to a depression in the roadway, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Travelers were asked to detour before one of the lanes opened.

Construction crews are en route to assess and or repair the damage.

