Patchy fog gives way to sunshine ahead of Monday cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking like a beautiful overnight in Central Florida, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 60s.

We will see patchy morning fog lift through the morning, leaving us with sunny skies and another warm afternoon, with highs in the mid-80s.

Changes move in Monday morning as our next cold front slides south, leaving us with highs in the low 70s on Monday and near-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning.

