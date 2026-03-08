Patchy fog and showers expected tonight, drier air returns next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers impacted part of the region Saturday, and even higher coverage is expected Sunday.

The showers and isolated storms will slowly fade away this evening, with patchy fog developing late once again. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, March 1, 2026 (WFTV)

Scattered showers are likely on Sunday. The best chance for rain will be pushed toward Metro Orlando and the coast. Highs to close out the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

Drier air returns to start next week, lowering rainfall and storm coverage. Just a few scattered showers are expected, with temps in the upper 80s.

It gets even drier for the middle of next week, with minimal rain chances. Temps Tuesday and Wednesday will push to near 90 degrees.

Rain chances will return late next week as a cold front moves through the area, but a washout is not expected.

Cooler temps are likely by next Friday.

