Pedestrian crashes rise nearly 19% in Florida; Orlando police step up enforcement

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are intensifying efforts to reduce pedestrian and cyclist crashes as both drivers and pedestrians engage in risky behaviors.

New data from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows pedestrian crashes increased by nearly 19% statewide last year, with over 12,000 incidents reported.

“Just writing someone a ticket doesn’t solve the problem. We want to educate so we can change their actions later on,” said Corporal Nathanial Giglietta of the Orlando Police.

Orlando Police are utilizing a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation to enhance high visibility enforcement, targeting both pedestrians and drivers.

Key intersections such as Orange and Colonial, and Colonial and OBT, have been identified as hotspots for risky behavior.

Officers are actively encouraging pedestrians to use crosswalks and avoid running through traffic to prevent accidents.

Corporal Giglietta noted that after focusing on specific areas for several days, there is a noticeable difference in driver and pedestrian behavior.

The end of the year brings major events like EDC and Bowl Games to Orlando, increasing the need for heightened awareness among all road users.

