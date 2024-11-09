Pedestrian dies after crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian has died following a crash on Friday night, the Flordia Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in Marion County.

According to a news release, a car was driving on SW 80th Avenue, just south of SW 63rd Street Road.

Troopers said the 77-year-old woman from Ocala was walking westbound across SW 80th Avenue.

The 74-year-old driver failed to see the pedestrian crossing the roadway, causing the car to hit the pedestrian.

FHP described the area as dark and not lighted.

