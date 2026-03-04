Pedestrian fatally struck by van on SR-520 in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A van struck and killed by a man on State Road 520 Tuesday night near Cocoa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. just east of Clearlake Road.

State troopers said the man was walking on the north shoulder of SR-520 when he stepped onto the roadway and directly into the path of the oncoming 2006 Chevy Express van.

The van collided with the man as it traveled westbound on the outside lane, investigators said. This stretch of SR-520 is also known as King Street.

FHP said the pedestrian, 68, of Cocoa, died at the crash site.

Troopers said the van’s driver, 38, also of Cocoa, was not hurt and stayed on scene following the crash, which remains under investigation.

