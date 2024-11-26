Pendas Law Firm hosts 16th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pendas Law Firm is holding its 16th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway Tuesday morning in Orlando.

A line of people started forming overnight at the Pendas law office on East Colonial Drive.

Some in the line said they started waiting around 3 a.m. to participate in the popular giveaway, which starts at 8:30 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., around 50 people were standing in line to receive a free turkey.

