  • Person hospitalized after shots fired during traffic stop in Palm Bay

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - One person is hospitalized after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Palm Bay.

    Palm Bay police said the shooting happened on Palm Bay Road before 11 a.m.

    Officers said the scene was secured and the investigation is ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates.

