PALM BAY, Fla. - One person is hospitalized after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Palm Bay.
Palm Bay police said the shooting happened on Palm Bay Road before 11 a.m.
Officers said the scene was secured and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates.
Officers are currently on scene at 195 Palm Bay RD investigating a shooting incident that occurred during a traffic stop. The scene was been secured while the investigation continues. One individual was transported to the hospital. updates to follow pic.twitter.com/JS5Simxq4Z— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) March 6, 2019
