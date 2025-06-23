Pet Alliance Orlando hits major milestone in shelter rebuild

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pet Alliance of Orlando is celebrating a major milestone in constructing its new 25,000-square-foot shelter as crews begin installing the roof.

The new shelter will feature a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and air-conditioned spaces for both dogs and cats.

This development follows the tragic fire in 2021 that destroyed the original shelter and claimed the lives of 13 cats.

“Biggest thing is we have this really large-scale shelter medical space that allows us to treat a multitude of issues for dogs and cats,” said Steve Bardy, executive director of Pet Alliance.

“We knew we were going to be building a new building,” Bardy explained. “The fire just made it that much more critical and kind of just amplified things a bit, so it’s great to see walls up, to see roof going on because in about 250 days, we’ll have a shelter.”

The foundational layer of the roof, known as decking, is currently being installed and will soon be covered by additional layers, with completion expected as early as next week.

Construction on the new facility began after the fire, although Pet Alliance had already purchased land for a future shelter prior to the incident. The fire accelerated the urgency of the project.

Fundraising efforts are still underway, with approximately $3 million remaining to meet the organization’s $17.8 million goal.

Community members can support the Pet Alliance’s efforts by donating or getting involved through their website, petallianceorlando.org.

