PGA Champions Tour coming to Ocean Course at Hammock Beach

PALM COAST, Fla. — The PGA Champions Tour has announced a 2026 stop at The Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

Flagler County and the city of Palm Coast will host the event October 9-11 at this scenic oceanside course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is the official name for the tournament. Seventeen-time PGA Tour winner Jim Furyk and his wife Tabitha are hosting this Champions Tour event.

The field will feature 78 players with a purse of $2.1 million.

This tournament has raised over $5 million since 2021. The event, which is organized by the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation, unites top athletes, supporters, and sponsors to raise funds for Northeast Florida charities.

