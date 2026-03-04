Pilot survives after hitting power lines, trees during emergency landing near Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot escaped injury Tuesday night after a single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in Hillsborough County.

The incident happened around 10:37 p.m. after the pilot reported mechanical issues with the plane.

Hillsborough County deputies received an emergency call from the Tampa International Airport Police Department.

The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft during the attempt to land on a local roadway.

While attempting to land on Weaver Lane, the aircraft struck a power line and a tree.

The plane eventually came to a rest near the intersection of Weaver Lane and Rockhill Road.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue evaluated the pilot at the scene and said he was not injured.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister credited the quick arrival of emergency responders for securing the area.

“When the pilot lost engine power and was forced to make an emergency landing, our deputies responded immediately to secure the scene,” Chronister said. “Thankfully, the pilot was able to walk away without serious injury. Thanks to the swift coordination between Tampa International Airport Police, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and our deputies, this situation was handled quickly and safely. Partnerships like these make all the difference when seconds count.”

