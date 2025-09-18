Pilot survives, plane totaled in emergency landing in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a small plane crash that landed in Astatula, Florida, on September 17, 2025, after experiencing a fuel issue mid-flight.

The incident occurred when the pilot, Penelope Prince, was flying a Piper Cherokee PA-28 from Apopka airport to the Orlando Flight Academy. The plane was in the air for 13 minutes before the fuel issue arose, forcing an emergency landing on Ranch Road.

Upon arrival, LCSO inspected the crash site, noting significant damage to the aircraft and the surrounding area.

Prince suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The plane’s right wing initially struck a power pole anchor, while the left wing hit shrubbery, a fence, and a tree, causing it to spin around before coming to a stop.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and began an investigation into the crash.

Florida Air Recovery has been tasked with retrieving the aircraft that is most likely totaled due to the damage.

