PINKTOBER: Hard Rock Orlando celebrates 25th year of breast cancer campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hard Rock Cafe Orlando will help fundraise for the PINKTOBER campaign for the 25th year.

Since the campaign started, Hard Rock has raised over $12 million for breast cancer research.

This year, Hard Rock International will make a $100,000 donation to the American Cancer Society.

Hard Rock locations worldwide will have special events and offers, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to breast cancer awareness and research charities.

For PINKTOBER, burgers and sandwiches will be served on specialty pink buns, and proceeds from casino games will go toward breast cancer research.

The Hard Rock Cafe Orlando will have a promotion where guests can round up their checks. All the donations will benefit the Orlando Health Institute Breast Care Center.

Guests participating in this offer are encouraged to write a message of hope, love or support on a pink ribbon.

It will be placed on the “Rail of Hope” on the pink Cadillac Bar during October.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Hard Rock Orlando lights up pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando will honor the cause with various donations. ( Jennifer Hodges/Jennifer Hodges)

