Planes delayed for hours at Orlando airport due to staffing shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Departing aircraft at Orlando International Airport are being held back because of a staffing shortage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s National Airspace System Status page.

The average delay experienced is 161 minutes, or more than two and a half hours. The maximum possible delay is nearly 12 hours.

The advisory lasts until 3 a.m. Friday.

Staffing shortages have been impacting more and more airports as the government shutdown drags to the one-month mark.

It was not immediately clear that this shortage was directly tied to the shutdown, however, other airports like Teterboro, Washington Reagan and Dallas were also experiencing delays.

