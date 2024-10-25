Pleasant forecast continues over the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The pleasant weather pattern rolls on in Central Florida.
We will see more warm days and cool nights for the foreseeable future.
Our area will have highs in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s.
Central Florida will also stay generally dry through the weekend.
Rain chances will pick back up to around 20% to start next week.
