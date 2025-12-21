Pleasant weekend weather leads into a warm, mostly dry Christmas week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a warm and pleasant start to the weekend, and more great weather is ahead for Sunday.

Mostly clear skies will continue tonight, with some patchy fog possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will fall into the upper 50s.

The warm weather continues into Sunday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and temps again in the upper 70s.

Some minor changes are arriving to start Christmas Week. Northeasterly winds are expected to develop, and coastal showers may move in from the Atlantic on Monday and Tuesday. Temps to start the week will be in the upper 70s.

It now appears that Christmas Eve will be dry, with partly cloudy skies anticipated. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with evening temps in the 60s.

Christmas Day will feature a blend of sun and clouds, with a few coastal showers possible to return to the area. Morning temps will be in the upper 50s, with highs in the upper 70s.

The warm conditions are expected to continue into next weekend.

