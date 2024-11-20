Police: 1 hurt in shooting near Orange-Osceola county line

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say one person was hurt after a shooting Tuesday night near Lake Nona.

Shortly before midnight, investigators responded to Narcoossee Road near Boggy Creek Road.

That’s near the Orange-Osceola county line.

Police said they found someone hurt at a nearby Wawa convenience store.

According to Orlando Police Department, the victim reported that the actual shooting happened in Osceola County.

Channel 9 has also reached out to Osceola County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about a possible suspect and motive in the case.

OPD said the shooting victim is expected to recover.

