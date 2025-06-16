Police are investigating a shooting near Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of North Lane in Pine Hills.

OPD responded to a call about a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night on June 15, 2025.

The victim who suffered a gunshot said he was shot at the parking lot of the Walgreens located at 5185 North Lane, before he ran across the street to the Kwik Stop located at 5100 North Lane, where he asked for help.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

