Police investigate after high school senior shot near campus

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — An Atlantic High School senior was shot in the foot Monday afternoon at a convenience store near the school’s campus in Port Orange.

The student suffered a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting took place on Monday after the student had finished his school day.

In response to the off-campus violence, school administrators briefly placed the high school under a “Secure” protocol before resuming normal operations the same day.

The shooting occurred at a convenience store located near the Atlantic High School campus.

The student involved is a senior who follows a shortened schedule, which allows his school day to end at lunch.

The Port Orange Police Department arrived at the scene and is now leading the criminal investigation.

Volusia County Schools officials stated the district is fully cooperating with law enforcement as the probe continues.

Dr. Carmen Balgobin, superintendent of Volusia County Schools, issued a statement regarding the incident and praised the school’s leadership. “Student safety is always our first priority. I am relieved our student is expected to recover and my thoughts are with the student and their family during this difficult time. I want to commend Principal Watson and the entire Atlantic High School team for their immediate and professional response and I am grateful to the Port Orange Police Department for their swift action to protect our school community. We will continue to do everything in our power to keep our students safe,” Balgobin said.

As a precautionary measure, additional law enforcement officers are present on the Atlantic High School campus on Tuesday.

District officials noted the increased police presence is intended to ensure the comfort of students and staff and does not indicate a response to any new or credible threat.

The Port Orange Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting. Additional law enforcement will remain on the Atlantic High School campus throughout the day to support the school community.

