Police investigate deadly shooting at Melbourne apartment complex

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Melbourne.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Summerset Apartments.

Officers said they were called to the apartment complex after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots in the area and later found one man dead and another who was injured.

One of the men was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, while the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Melbourne Police Department has stated that the incident appears to be isolated, and all individuals involved have been accounted for.

Authorities have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or online at crimeline.org.

