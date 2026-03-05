Police K9 finds missing Florida teen with autism after hours-long search

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Florida police said a K9 led officers to a 13-year-old boy with autism who was missing for several hours.

A missing boy was safely recovered Monday in Fort Pierce following a coordinated search by local law enforcement.

The teenager was located after an hour-long K9 track led officers to a wooded area alongside a railroad track.

The Fort Pierce Police Department responded to the initial missing child report just after 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 1.

After several officers searched the area, investigators located surveillance video showing the boy walking toward a neighborhood.

Port St. Lucie K9 Officer Burdick and K9 Hoot, a bloodhound, were deployed to the scene to track the 13-year-old’s scent.

While the K9 team worked on the ground, the Fort Pierce Police Department Drone Unit searched the area from the air.

The teen was eventually found in the brush of a wooded area alongside a railroad track.

The combined efforts of the ground and air units allowed officers to reach the boy and bring him home safely.

