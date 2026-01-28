Police in Kissimmee offer a reward for information on a bank robber

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is in search of a bank robber who used a firearm during the robbery.

According to KPD, on Jan. 23, 2026, at around 9:18 a.m. at the Fifth Third Bank located at 1401 Simpson Road, a male suspect entered the bank, approached an employee, and demanded money while armed with a handgun.

He was described as wearing a long-sleeve fluorescent shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, a face mask, with a camouflage hat, according to KPD.

Nobody was injured during the robbery, and KPD is offering a $1000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group