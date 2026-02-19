Local

Police in Leesburg have a second suspect in custody in Berry Park shooting

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Leesburg suspect
LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg POlice Department, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, has the second suspect in the Berry Park shooting that took the life of 18-year-old Juan Gomez.

In a Facebook post, LPD states that the U.S. Marshals took D’Yuntre Wright on Thursday morning.

According to LPD, Wright is being interviewed at the Orange County Jail.

