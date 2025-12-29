Police rescue French Bulldog found stranded on Florida island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A French Bulldog named Porky was rescued from an island near Jacksonville, thanks to the combined efforts of local deputies and fishermen.

Police said Porky was trapped on the island and did not have a microchip.

Deputies reported that Porky would not have been able to escape the island without assistance.

The rescue, captured on body-cam video, highlights the collaboration between law enforcement and community members in helping animals in distress.

Following the efforts to save him, Porky was adopted by a loving new family who provided him with a warm home.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group