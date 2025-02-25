Man, woman die after shooting at Winter Springs apartment complex, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A large police investigation is underway Tuesday at an apartment complex in Winter Springs.

The active crime scene is at the Mosswood Apartments, not far from State Road 434.

Police said they responded around 6 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

Officials said they found a man and woman at the scene who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were assessed for their injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It’s unclear what exactly happened, but it appears to be domestic in nature, police said.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group