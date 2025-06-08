Police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Pleasant Hill Road, resulting in the death of an adult male bicyclist.

Officials report that a newer model black Honda Accord (V1), which remains unidentified, was heading north in the inside lane of Pleasant Hill Road, while a Volkswagen Jetta (V2) was in the outside lane.

The bicyclist was in the center of the intersection as both vehicles, having a green light, approached.

The front of V1 struck the bicyclist, throwing him into the outside lane, where the left side of V2 then hit him.

The driver of V2 attempted to swerve to avoid the collision but was unable to do so.

The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of V1 fled the scene northbound on Pleasant Hill Road. The driver and passenger of V2, who were uninjured, remained at the scene.

Authorities are seeking information about the crash and urge anyone with details to contact FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

